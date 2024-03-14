Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,210 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 413,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,650 shares of company stock worth $2,074,473. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

