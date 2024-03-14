Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,727 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.61. 1,733,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock valued at $751,592,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

