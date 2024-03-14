Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,024 shares of company stock valued at $609,384,457. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.84 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

