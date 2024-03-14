Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $173.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

