Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.62 and its 200 day moving average is $283.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

