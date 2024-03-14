Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $628,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 33,015,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,096,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

