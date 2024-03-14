Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.2 %

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,501.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,161 shares of company stock worth $4,054,288 over the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

