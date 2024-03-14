Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.01. 994,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,727. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

