Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

