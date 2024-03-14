HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock worth $10,412,457. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

