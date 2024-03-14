Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $101,850.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 5,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Todd Eden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

