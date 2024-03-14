Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.2 %

HAYN opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

