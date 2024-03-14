Head-To-Head Contrast: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 8.09% 8.41% 4.31% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 4 5 0 2.40 Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $44.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.86 billion 2.73 $1.85 billion $1.27 34.22 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Battle North Gold on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Battle North Gold

(Get Free Report)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

