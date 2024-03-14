Head to Head Survey: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) versus W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 11.10% 56.54% 23.03% DXP Enterprises 4.10% 19.30% 6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger and DXP Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 1 6 1 0 2.00 DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus target price of $886.11, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. DXP Enterprises has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than W.W. Grainger.

This table compares W.W. Grainger and DXP Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $16.48 billion 2.96 $1.83 billion $36.21 27.35 DXP Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.46 $68.81 million $3.88 12.30

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. DXP Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats DXP Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

