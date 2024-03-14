Headinvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

