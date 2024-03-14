Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 926 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $183.95.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
