Headinvest LLC Invests $103,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GSK by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

