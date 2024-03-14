Headinvest LLC Invests $107,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

