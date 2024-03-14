Headinvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

