Headinvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

