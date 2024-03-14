Headinvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VOE stock opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.