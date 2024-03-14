Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,045 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

