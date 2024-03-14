Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

