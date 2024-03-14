Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.22), with a volume of 61271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.08).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,468.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

