Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

