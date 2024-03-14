Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

HPE stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

