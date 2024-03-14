Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.85

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.85 and last traded at $206.64, with a volume of 330853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

