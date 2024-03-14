Hoese & Co LLP Acquires 140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,744 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

