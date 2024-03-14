Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 45,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

