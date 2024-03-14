Hoese & Co LLP Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.27. 857,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

