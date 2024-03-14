Hoese & Co LLP Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 592,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,015. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

