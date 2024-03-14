Hoese & Co LLP Sells 520 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $387,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 71,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

