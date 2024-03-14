Hooked Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.93 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $204.11 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.58900595 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $20,814,617.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

