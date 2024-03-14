Hooker Furnishings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Report on HOFT
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.