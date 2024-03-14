Hooker Furnishings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

