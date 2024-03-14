HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Georges Elhedery Sells 28,719 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.56), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($217,094.30).
HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %
LON HSBA traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 586.40 ($7.51). The company had a trading volume of 23,782,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641,332. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 615.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.53).
HSBC Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.81%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,444.44%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
