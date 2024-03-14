Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,297 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 987,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,534. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $888.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

