Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

