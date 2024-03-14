Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.