HWG Holdings LP Acquires 3,029 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $494.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,780,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.84 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,374,024 shares of company stock valued at $609,384,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

