HWG Holdings LP Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,934 shares of company stock worth $12,859,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.33. The stock had a trading volume of 495,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.