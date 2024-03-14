HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 7,442 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,276. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

