HWG Holdings LP Has $4.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.67. 16,041,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,735,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

