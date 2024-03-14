HWG Holdings LP Has $770,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 35.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $551.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,446. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

