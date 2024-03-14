HWG Holdings LP Purchases 974 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 226,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

