HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Block makes up about 0.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of SQ traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.28. 5,191,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,429,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
