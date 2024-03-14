HWG Holdings LP Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $733.42. The stock had a trading volume of 572,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.