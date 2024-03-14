HWG Holdings LP Sells 141,979 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,979 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 3,580,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

