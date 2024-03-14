Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 738,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 279,616 shares.The stock last traded at $37.41 and had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

