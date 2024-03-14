IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $241.73

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $241.73 and last traded at $240.24, with a volume of 24584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

