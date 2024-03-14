IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $241.73

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $241.73 and last traded at $240.24, with a volume of 24584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

