IFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.93. 619,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

